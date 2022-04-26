Actors' Playhouse Announces The Cast And Creative Team for Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Actors' Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for the South Florida Premiere of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and directed by David Arisco. The production will run May 18 - June 5, 2022 at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is a plot-twist masterpiece that has thrilled mystery lovers from television, radio and film. And now audiences have the chance to experience this lush mystery live onstage. Newly adapted for the stage by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Ken Ludwig, the beloved mystery unfolds in a fresh and thrilling way that will take audiences on the most suspenseful ride of Actors' Playhouse's 2021-2022 Season.

"At long last, it's time to hop onboard the Orient Express!" said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "A production two years in the waiting, we can't wait to share such an iconic story live onstage featuring a once-in-a-lifetime cast that has brought together some of the finest professional actors in the region."

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express will feature Terry Hardcastle as Hercule Poirot, Michael McKenzie as Monsieur Bouc, Iain Batchelor as Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, Lourelene Snedeker as Princess Dragomiroff, Irene Adjan as Helen Hubbard, Krystal Millie Valdes as Mary Debenham, Mallory Newbrough as Greta Ohlsson, Gaby Tortoledo as Countess Andrenyi, Alexander Blanco as Hector MacQueen, and Seth Trucks as Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter.

The creative team for Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express includes Scenic Design by Tim Bennett, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound and Projections Design by Shaun Mitchell, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Set Dressing and Properties Supervision by Jodi Dellaventura, Stage Management by Art Garcia, and Assistant Stage Management by Amanda Corbin.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., Quality Inn Miami South, NBC 6 South Florida, Zeta 92.3 and WPBT2.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $85. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

Preview performances will take place May 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on June 5. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.