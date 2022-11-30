A One-Night-Only Performance of TRIBUTES With Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Debut in South Florida in January

The stars will align when Joe Posa and Seth Sikes unite to perform for one night only in "TRIBUTES," a loving homage to female leading legends, on Saturday, January 14, at 8 p.m., at the Sunshine Cathedral Center for the Performing Arts (1480 SW 9th Avenue). Tickets for this dynamic duo show are on sale, now.

This new tribute show, produced by the leading men, themselves, will bring two worlds of performance art together: female impersonation and live song. Joe Posa will impersonate Joan Rivers, Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli while Seth Sikes will delight audiences with his soulful voice singing of nostalgic tunes made famous by Judy Garland, Bernadette Peters and others.

"We couldn't be more excited to debut our new 'TRIBUTES' show which will recreate some iconic moments in show business history," said Joe Posa. "Seth is a huge talent and, together, we will deliver a stellar night of entertainment that pays homage to show business legends, past and present, who continue to be adored and admired the world over."

Joe Posa has made a name for himself in show business, starting his career in musical theater as a performer/dancer featured in the international touring company of West Side Story plus other musicals including Anything Goes, Grease, A Chorus Line and South Pacific. In 1993 (soon to be celebrating his 30th anniversary), he then found his wings as a sought-after female celebrity impersonator. Having performed alongside Ms. Rivers on two separate occasions, Posa was lovingly called by Ms. Rivers, her "favorite Joan Rivers Impersonator." As a cast member in several productions of "An Evening at La Cage," he has performed as Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Gloria Estefan and Michael Jackson. Posa was also Susan Lucci's Erica Kane character double on ABC's "All My Children," as well as Tina Fey's Liz Lemon character double on NBC's "30 Rock." Posa has produced and starred in multiple shows in Provincetown, Puerta Vallarta, Boston, Palm Springs and other resort towns for nearly 20 years. His productions include, "Guys as Dolls," "An Evening at the Birdcage," "Joe Posa Poses," and "The Bitch is Back!" Also, he has performed at numerous red carpet corporate functions, charity fundraisers and elegant private events.

Seth Sikes is one of New York's most popular young nightclub performers. Hailed as "the best male singer of his generation" by Theatre Scene, Sikes has been selling out venues since his 2014 debut of "Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland." The show recounted how Garland inspired Sikes as a young boy in Paris, Texas, while he belted the legend's greatest hits backed by a seven-piece band. The show won Broadway World's Best Tribute Show award and prompted The New York Times to declare, "The performance was a hit with critics and audiences, alike." The reviewers were equally enthusiastic toward his follow-up show, "Seth Sikes Sings Liza Minnelli." The New York Post relayed, "It was a heartfelt concert. Sikes has a heap of fans, and his audiences are always tightly packed and brimming with enthusiasm for his booming, jazzy renditions of their favorite songs." When the Covid pandemic prevented Sikes from performing for live audiences, he created a series of online music video parodies that went viral, viewed by hundreds of thousands. His most recent video, "Ring Them Bells," was selected to close the globally broadcast Liza Minnelli 75th birthday tribute. Sikes also works in the theatre behind the scenes. He was associate director for "The Band's Visit" and "The Nance" on Broadway. He directed the original musical "Bunked!" which won Outstanding Musical at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2010, as well as "The 7th Annual Broadway Beauty Pageant."

Tickets for "TRIBUTES" start at $35 with a $65 VIP ticket including premium seating and a meet and greet photo opportunity with both performers. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/TributesbyPosaandSikes.