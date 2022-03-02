A CLASS ACT Comes to Mizner Park Cultural Center This Month

A major chemical company pours cancer-causing waste into the water supply, and a high-powered law firm brings a class action lawsuit on behalf of thousands of "the little people" - who might die from the poisonous water. Who wins? Who loses? A Class Act, Norman Shabel's intriguing and timely look at the inner workings of our justice system will ask and possibly answer these, and other questions when the play runs from March 25th through March 27th at Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton.

As the lawyers wheel and deal and decide whether to take a settlement or go to trial, it becomes increasingly unclear who is really winning. Who makes millions whether they win or lose? Which lawyers battle the best... or the worst? Who gets justice in the end? A Class Act is a sophisticated thrill ride that has been described as "engrossing and gripping". It examines a world in which greed pervades, the loyal suffer, and morality is always relative.

"The pandemic world disaster the world is now suffering was prevalent several years ago, when I originally wrote the play, with the poison dumped in the worlds' drinking waters by non-caring corporations whose only consideration was saving expenses in the production of their products," playwright Norman Shabel said recently. "A Class Act depicts the war-like negotiations between those corporate non-caring perpetrators and the lawyers who represent the dying public."

Attorney turned author and playwright Norman Shabel spent close to 50 years as a trial and class action lawyer. He has drawn upon his experience to fashion a 'pulled from the headlines' look at what goes on in corporate America, in courtrooms, and behind the scenes. A Class Act received excellent reviews when it played Off-Broadway in 2016.

A Class Act will be directed by David Simson. Since moving to Florida from Philadelphia, Simson has directed the popular musicals Anything Goes and Nice Work If You Can Get It, as well as the acclaimed dramas Endgame, The Shadow Box, and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. He conceived and directed Wisdom Wonderment Rainbows, based on the poetry of his husband Tony Puma, which enjoyed two sold-out runs in South Florida. He is currently involved in Ronnie Larsen's Plays on Wilton, presenting staged readings of new plays. David is the recipient of a number of fellowships to study Shakespeare at The Globe and Stratford in England and in Ashland, Oregon. He had the distinct honor and privilege to be one of twenty American teachers selected to study The Holocaust in Poland and Israel.

Simson's cast includes Brewer Daniels, Tom Copeland, Ken Vianale, Leslie Kandel, Bob Sharkey, Adam Carter, and Tom Turner. Chloe Ward is the production's Stage Manager, and Gerry Regan is the show's Technical Director.

A Class Act will run at the Mizner Park Cultural Center from March 25 - 27. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 and can be purchased online at https://miznerparkculturalcenter.com. The Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, in Boca Raton (33432).