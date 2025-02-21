2025-2026 Season of Broadway in Miami at the Arsht to Feature THE NOTEBOOK and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has revealed the 2025-26 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a six-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, three Miami premieres and the return of a blockbuster musical. This milestone season marks a celebration of 20 years of bringing the magic of Broadway to Miami, with a spectacular lineup kicking off this October.



THE WIZ – October 7-12, 2025

CLUE – December 2-7, 2025

& JULIET – December 30, 2025-January 4, 2026

MOULIN ROUGE! – March 17-22, 2026

THE NOTEBOOK – May 5-10, 2026

THE BOOK OF MORMON – June 9-14, 2026



THE WIZ – South Florida premiere

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.



This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.



With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!



CLUE – Miami premiere

December 2-7, 2025



Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.



& JULIET – South Florida premiere

December 30, 2025-January 4, 2026



Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.



Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.



MOULIN ROUGE! – Miami premiere

March 17-22, 2026

PHOTO AND BROLL AVAILABLE HERE.



Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and—above all—Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical—it is a state of mind.



THE NOTEBOOK – Miami premiere

May 5-10, 2026



Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.



The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.



THE BOOK OF MORMON

June 9-14, 2026



This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.



Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

