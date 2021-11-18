Teatro En Corto Produces Raul Avila Munoz' Productions

The acclaimed Teatro en Corto in Mexico City is known for producing original plays. Mexican creatives put up their work for the masses to watch and enjoy and one creative, by the name of Raul Avila Munoz, has offered several shows to this company.

In the span of six months, Mx. Munoz produced four different shows in Teatro en Corto that were all well received by its audiences. Due to the popularity of Mx. Munoz' shows, Teatro en Corto gave Munoz the opportunity to produce three original shows and one classic.

One of Mx. Munoz' biggest producing project was Sorbos de Cafe with award-winning playwright Edui Tijerina Chapa. In this project, Mx. Munoz collaborated with Teatro en Corto's biggest names like Lola Cortés and Fernando Lozano. This show brought in audiences from around the country that made Mx. Munoz a household name.

Mx. Munoz also produced Ella by Kerim Martínez where they were able to work once again with acclaimed Mexican actress and Teatro En Corto director Lola Cortés.

Their third original production that Mx. Munoz produced was entitled La Mujer de Mi Vida by Zoé Méndez.

Mx. Munoz was also given the unique opportunity to both produce and perform in Anton Chekov's A Marriage Proposal alongside the famous actress and actor Malillany Marin and Marco Uriel. Mx. Munoz gave a spectacular performance for both the acting and production aspect of this show. This production was adapted and translated for the Mexican audience and was called Petición de Mano.

To know more about Raul Avila Munoz and their upcoming productions, visit https://www.raulavilamunoz.com