Phish Confirms 9th Annual 'Phish: Riviera Maya' Concert Vacation

Phish will return to Mexico for its ninth installment of “Phish: Riviera Maya”, the band’s annual destination concert vacation. Taking place January 28-31, 2026, the all-inclusive event will feature eight beachfront sets by Phish over four nights in one of the world’s most enticing locations - Mexico’s Caribbean coastline.

All-inclusive Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 packages will go on sale to the public May 21, 2025 at 1 p.m. EST here. Previous Phish: Riviera Maya guests will be invited to return to the event via an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins May 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. EST.

The 2026 event will once again be hosted at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancún, which boasts a wide range of luxury accommodations just steps from Playa Luna’s one-of-a-kind world class music venue. The nightly performances will be supplemented by curated daytime pool parties and late-night DJ sets to keep fans entertained all weekend long. In addition to a full lineup of activities on-site, guests are encouraged to enrich their weekend by exploring the natural beauty of the Yucatán Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures, including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient capital of Chichén Itzá, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

Phish: Riviera Maya’s ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Moon Palace Cancún and Palace Resorts, who have been designated as low-carbon tourism providers. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from the landfill. These efforts have resulted in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

