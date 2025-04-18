Blackberry Smoke Confirms Full Lineup and Details for 'High Tide Getaway'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke, in partnership with Cloud 9 Adventures, will present “High Tide Getaway”—a brand new, four-night destination concert vacation from December 6-10, 2025. This intimate experience takes place at the oceanfront Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa, a fully updated and recently expanded all-inclusive resort.

“High Tide Getaway” will feature 3 full shows from Blackberry Smoke, showcasing their “unique blend of hard rock, southern rock, country, blues, and masterful songwriting” (Forbes), with additional performances by Little Feat, JJ Grey & Mofro, 49 Winchester, The Band of Heathens and Elizabeth Cook, plus a comedy set from Dusty Slay and special guests The Black Bettys during the four-night event.

Of the event, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr shares, “After years of joining friends of ours at their destination events, we’re thrilled to announce that we have created our own: Blackberry Smoke’s High Tide Getaway! Our goal is to offer experiences you won't find anywhere else. More than anything, we want to slow down, relax on a beautiful beach, and spend quality time with all of you. We also have some fantastic surprises in store! We’re excited to invite our brothers and sisters to join us in Mexico this December 6-10.”

“High Tide Getaway” has a full resort takeover at Dreams Sapphire, exclusively hosting event guests. The concert venues—a beachfront main stage, poolside gazebo, and open-air palapa with late night shows—are revered for their uniqueness and intimacy. These carefully designed spaces sit just steps away from guest accommodations and the resort's comprehensive all-inclusive amenities. This is the perfect winter concert getaway for music fans and avid vacationers alike.

The intimate event brings artists and fans together with activities and workshops, poolside contests and games, daily yoga, charity opportunities, and theme nights during this tropical getaway. Blackberry Smoke will be hosting a Welcome Party Happy Hour on the first day of the vacation. Charlie Starr will perform a special bluegrass jam by the pool with The Steed Brothers. Fans can also expect a Wellness Hour with Christine Butler, Charlie’s wife, with breathwork, movement & meditation – plus more artist-led experiences to be announced. In addition to the happenings on the property, guests can book off-site excursions to explore the beauty and culture of the surrounding region extending from Cancun to Tulum.

All-inclusive packages for guests who opted in to the pre-sale will be available for purchase on April 23, 2025. As a bonus, all guests who book their room during the pre-sale will receive a free signed poster from Blackberry Smoke. Remaining rooms will go on sale to the public starting April 24 at 1:00pm ET on the High Tide Getaway website.

Packages include a four-night stay at the resort, 3 full Blackberry Smoke concerts - plus shows from the curated lineup of additional artists, access to luxurious all-inclusive resort amenities with unlimited food and drink in multiple onsite restaurants and bars, and the musical adventure of a lifetime. Rooms at Dreams Sapphire start at $2,299 per person - with many upgraded suite types available including beachfront swim outs, private villas, and expansive suites overlooking the main stage.

Blackberry Smoke’s “High Tide Getaway” is brought to you by Cloud 9 Adventures, the premier provider of international concert vacations since 2003. Cloud 9 Adventures brings bands and fans together to create unforgettable memories & life-changing experiences at all-inclusive resorts and on luxurious cruise ships.

ABOUT BLACKBERRY SMOKE

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke is “one of the premier acts of bluesy country-rock” (Rolling Stone) and an undeniable force in music today. Throughout their renowned and prolific career, the band has released eight studio albums including their latest, Be Right Here, which was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and debuted at #1 on the Current Country Albums chart, Americana/Folk Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart last year. Released to widespread acclaim, Premier Guitar praised, “Blackberry Smoke is what happens when real musicians tell authentic stories through great songs,” while Relix proclaimed, “Be Right Here is what Blackberry Smoke has been heading toward all along.”

Since forming in 2001, the Georgia-based band has toured relentlessly, performing countless headline shows across the U.S., Europe and beyond, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, the band is deeply committed to charitable work and formed the Brit Turner Family Fund, a non-profit supporting several national foundations committed to curing children’s cancer. With these efforts, the band has raised over $1,000,000 to date benefitting cancer research. Most recently, Blackberry Smoke raised over $26,000 with their hometown show at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park this past summer, which celebrated the life and legacy of the band’s late drummer, Brit Turner.

