YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN Will be Performed by Students Rising & Murfreesboro Little Theatre at Walnut House

Performances will be April 24th, 25th, and 26th at 7:00pm

By: Apr. 11, 2025
The timeless charm of Charles Schulz's beloved characters comes to life on stage in the heartwarming and humorous musical production, “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown”, promising audiences a nostalgic journey full of laughter and heartfelt moments. Murfreesboro Little Theatre is proud to announce another partnership with Students Rising, a group of local high school students who direct, design, and perform their own musicals, on this household name.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," captures the essence of childhood, friendship, and the simple joys of everyday life through a series of vignettes that highlight the ups and downs of Charlie Brown and his friends. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Peanuts comic strip or new to Charlie Brown's adventures, this performance promises laughter, nostalgia, and a reminder of the goodness in all of us. Bring your family and friends for a night of joy and inspiration as we celebrate the simple yet profound moments that make life special.

Performances will be April 24th, 25th, and 26th at 7:00pm at Walnut House (116 N Walnut Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130). There is an additional performance on April 26th at 2:00pm, also at Walnut House.



