Tickets to THE OUTSIDERS at Memphis' Orpheum Theatre to go on Sale This Week

Single tickets for the Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will go on sale Friday, September 26 at 10am.

The Outsiders will play Memphis' Orpheum Theatre January 20-25. Tickets will be available for purchase through the Orpheum box office (901.525.3000) and Ticketmaster.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 901.529.4226 or emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com.

Katie Riedel, an alumna of Harding Academy of Memphis (2022), makes her national tour debut with The Outsiders as Marcia and understudy for Cherry Valance.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.