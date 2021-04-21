Tennessee Theatre Could Reopen For Full-Capacity Events By the End of the Year

The Tennessee Theatre could reopen with full capacity events by the end of the year, WATE reports.

The theatre has now been closed to the public for 13 months due to the pandemic. It has only opened for small events and livestreamed concerts since March 2020. The theatre had to refund around $750,000 worth of tickets and revenues dropped by 95%.

"With the building sitting empty, it just seems a waste to not figure out to use the building in ways we don't normally use it," TTF Executive Director Becky Hancock said.

"We have done things like offering small wedding ceremonies or elopement ceremonies, so people use this beautiful backdrop for their special day. We've had special photography sessions, all socially distanced all safe, just a couple of ways to earn revenue and to keep the theatre in the public's mind while we're not able to present that great entertainment."

If vaccination numbers continue on the path they're on, full-house concerts and events could start back up within the last few months of 2021.

