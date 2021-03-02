Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arthur Whitney is shot and killed.  There's a list of suspects and a would-be detective with only an hour to solve the mystery. 

Playhouse at Home Series Thrills with Musical WhoDunnit MURDER FOR TWO

Arthur Whitney is shot and killed. There's a list of suspects and a would-be detective with only an hour to solve the mystery. Can Officer Moscowitz crack the case before the real detective arrives? Join Nathan McHenry and Jason Eschhofen in the hilarious whodunnit musical, portraying the detective and the suspects. Watch as they put the laughter in manslaughter. Streaming via the Showtix4U.com platform, tickets can be purchased at playhouseonthesquare.org.

"A dueling piano murder mystery, is just what we need to take our minds off of things for a while," explains Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox about the decision to place a comedy in the theatre's digital show series. The vocal and piano talents of Resident Company Member, Nathan McHenry (Cabaret, Million Dollar Quartet) and Playhouse on the Square Sound Designer, Jason Eschhofen (Cabaret, Hairspray) have been enjoyed by Mid South theatre audiences for years. Both Eschhofen and McHenry have worked in productions as performers and musical directors. This will be the first time both performers have appeared onstage together. Murder For Two is directed by Resident Company Member, Courtney Oliver (1984, James and the Giant Peach).

Both performers have a respect for each other and their craft. "I am thrilled to be embarking on this uniquely fun show," says McHenry. "Since Jason joined the staff at POTS he hasn't really had the chance to fully show off his music and performance skills, so this will be a great vehicle for him to shine. How special that our company has such a wide range of skills that we can produce shows like Murder For Two and really do them justice." According to Jason, the feeling is mutual, "I am so excited to be onstage with Nathan for the first time, and especially in such a ridiculous show!"

Six performances of Murder for Two will be available for streaming via www.showtix4u.com. To purchase a streaming ticket, patrons may visit their website, as well the theatre's website, www.playhouseonthesquare.org.


