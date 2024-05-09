Orpheum Volunteer Ushers Launch Necessities Drive Inspired By COME FROM AWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced a special community-wide necessities drive in conjunction with the Friends of the Orpheum (FOTO) Volunteer Ushers inspired by the special return engagement of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY June 21-23.

In 2019, members of FOTO attended the screening of “You Are Here: A Come From Away Story” – a documentary featuring the stories from the community of Gander in Newfoundland Canada who displayed incredible hospitality when 7,000 strangers were diverted there on September 11, 2001. This true heartwarming story of kindness would become the basis for the Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY.

“We were inspired to do what they did, to take care of strangers,” said Cindi Maglothin, Volunteer Manager at the Orpheum Theatre Group. “We wanted to give back to our community after being touched by this incredible story.”

Since 2019, FOTO members have collected necessity supplies annually to support different organizations throughout the city mirroring the hospitality shown by Gander residents the day they welcomed the world to their small town.

And now FOTO is inviting the community to assist in these efforts. From May 9 to June 23, there will be supply drop-off boxes in the Orpheum and Halloran Centre collecting donations for Lester Community Center in Binghampton, an ongoing community partner organization with the Orpheum Theatre Group. Donations will be collected at both venues Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, starting today and continuing through June 23. Donations can also be made during all public Orpheum and Halloran Centre events. For a full list of suggested items, please visit https://orpheum-memphis.com/cfadrive. Anyone who donates will have access to a special 30% offer (for select seats and performances) to see COME FROM AWAY at the Orpheum this summer. For more information visit orpheum-memphis.com/comefromaway.

The national tour of COME FROM AWAY, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its return to Memphis for a limited engagement June 21-23. COME FROM AWAY tickets are on sale now and available at the Orpheum box office (203 S. Main St.), Ticketmaster, by visiting orpheum-memphis.com, or by calling 901.525.3000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com or by calling 901.529.4226. The Memphis engagement of COME FROM AWAY is locally sponsored by Simmons Bank.

About Friends of the Orpheum (FOTO):

Friends of the Orpheum (FOTO) is a not-for-profit civic organization that coordinates volunteer support for the Orpheum Theatre Group. For over 40 years FOTO has generously given of their time as volunteer greeters, ushers, ticket takers, and tour guides. In 2017, FOTO was recognized by The Broadway League, the presenter of the Tony Awards, with a Star of Touring Broadway Award honoring them for their exceptional hospitality that has made Memphis and the Orpheum among the most anticipated stops on tour through the homecooked meal they prepare for every Broadway cast & crew. The Cast Party: A Collection of Recipes by the Friends of the Orpheum includes the most celebrated dishes FOTO has made for this award-winning meal and can be purchased at orpheumgiftshop.com.

About Come From Away:

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

