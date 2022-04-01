Opera Memphis Launches The 10th Season Of 30 Days Of Opera TODAY

For more than a decade, Opera Memphis' innovative and often imitated 30 Days of Opera program has been a cultural institution in Memphis, producing free opera performances throughout the city and reaching thousands of Memphis residents every year. 30 Days of Opera returns April 1-30, 2022, providing Memphis and the Mid-South with dozens of free, accessible community performances all month long. This year's offerings will include performances at iconic Memphis institutions including the Stax Museum of American Soul, The Memphis Farmers Market, Overton Square, and Crosstown Concourse, as well as full performances of Jake Heggie's monodrama, At the Statue of Venus, and the delightful bite-sized family opera The Playground King. For event locations and dates, visit www.operamemphis.org or follow Opera Memphis on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.

30 Days of Opera began in 2012 and continues to reflect the company's ongoing mission to serve the entire city and encourage newcomers to experience opera for the first time. At free performances all month, Opera Memphis staff, artists, and volunteers will hand out business cards that can be redeemed for $10 tickets to an upcoming performance, an exclusive offer for first time operagoers contingent on the participant filling out a brief, five-minute survey. "The survey serves a dual purpose: getting new people interested in attending their first opera, and learning more about what it is our community craves from their opera company," said Opera Memphis Marketing and PR Manager Kerriann Otaño. Opera Memphis will kick off 30 Days of Opera with a performance at Health Sciences Park in collaboration with the launch of the Memphis Medical District Collective's free performance series. The lunchtime launch will be from 12-1 on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Despite the hardships of the last two years, Opera Memphis set the lofty goal to reach every zip code in Memphis during 2021's 30 Days of Opera. Expanding on the success of that work, 30 Day of Opera 2022 will include performances of a 15-minute bite-sized family opera and a stunning 30-minute monodrama. Offering fuller opera experiences introduces first time audience members to the rich tapestry and variety of stories that opera allows us to tell.

At the Statue of Venus is a musical scene for soprano and piano from acclaimed American composer Jake Heggie with lyrics by American playwright and librettist Terrence McNally. In this 30-minute one woman show, Handorf Company Artist Keely Futterer will play Rose, who has turned up for a blind date at an art gallery. As her anticipation grows and her confidence wanes, Rose waits in hope for the man of her dreams. At the Statue of Venus debuts at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art on April 9, 2022. Additional performances will be held at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens on April 10 and at the Art Museum of the University of Memphis on April 26. All performances begin at 2 PM.

The Playground King is a 15-minute family opera with lyrics by Opera Memphis's own Sarah Squire, that tells the story of four youngsters and the power of friendship. Handorf Company Artist Sergio Mandujano plays the Playground King, and he is joined by Memphis newcomer, mezzo Courtney Jameson, University of Memphis doctoral student, soprano Desiree Soto, and former Handorf Company Artist, baritone Jake Stamatis. Free public performances have been scheduled at Central Library on April 23 and Rainbow Lake Pavilion on April 24, 2022, with two performances each day at 12 PM and again at 1 PM.

For more information about all Opera Memphis events during 30 Days of Opera and beyond, please visit www.operamemphis.org.