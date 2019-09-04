Hattiloo Accommodates The Community Through Deaf Connect

Hattiloo Theatre is excited to kick off Season 14 with a partnership with DeafConnect through a grant given by the Methodist Foundation - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. This partnership includes an ASL interpreted show and discounted ticket prices for the interpreted show.

Hattiloo Theatre will offer one American Sign Language interpreted performance during the run of each performance during Season 14, thanks to a partnership with DeafConnect.

Hattiloo is excited to bring a new experience to Season 14. Part of our mission is to be accessible, and we take that seriously. This includes making it affordable and enjoyable for those deaf members of our community. Along with having the interpreted performance those who purchase tickets through Deaf Connect will also receive a $30 discount- getting their ticket at $5.

Season 14 brings eight poignant productions along with an accompanying panel discussion the day before opening.

Hattiloo Theatre is a non-profit cultural organization, founded in 2006 and is the only freestanding Black repertory theatre in five surrounding states. Hattiloo's mission is to develop a Black theatre this accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community.

We live the stories we tell.





