Grind City Amp to Launch in Memphis With Alabama Shakes, Free Opening Festival to Follow

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Grind City Amp will open in Memphis this spring with a debut concert by Alabama Shakes on April 22, followed by a free grand opening party on April 25 featuring MonoNeon, Eric Gales, Cedric Burnside, and additional artists.

Located along the Mississippi riverfront, the new 4,500-seat outdoor venue is a collaboration between Grind City Brewing and promoter Nick Barbian, founder of Barbian Entertainment. The space is designed to serve both local audiences and touring acts, addressing a long-standing need for a mid-sized outdoor venue in the city.

Opening week will include a free, all-ages event on April 25 featuring performances by MonoNeon, Memphis-born guitarist Eric Gales, Cedric Burnside, Joybomb, Raneem Imam, and Frank McLallen & Extra Eyes. The event will also include food trucks, local vendors, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the venue.

Barbian said the project is intended to strengthen Memphis’ live music infrastructure while positioning the city as a destination for touring artists. “Try to name a city anywhere in the world that has a deeper music history than Memphis,” Barbian said. “There's an opportunity here to be one small cog in a bigger machine of building the future of live music in this town.”

Grind City Brewing president Hopper Seely added that live music has long been part of the company’s vision. “It has always been important to me that we contribute meaningfully to the rich musical legacy of Memphis. Through my partnership with Nick Barbian, that vision has become a reality.”

In addition to its opening events, the venue has announced a performance by Wilco on July 7, with additional programming to be announced. Organizers expect the amphitheater to host approximately 12 to 15 shows annually as operations expand.

Future plans also include establishing Grind City Fest at the venue following a hiatus, with an emphasis on featuring Memphis-based artists alongside national touring acts.

Tickets for Alabama Shakes, with support from Mon Rovîa, are currently on sale.