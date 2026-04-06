NOISES OFF Will Be Presented by Theatre Memphis

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Theatre Memphis will present NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn from April 24 through May 10 at the Lohrey Theatre in Memphis. Directed by Ann Marie Hall, the production will bring the backstage comedy to the stage with performances in the Next Stage space.

The play follows a group of actors rehearsing a British farce as their production unravels through missed cues, backstage tensions, and onstage mishaps. The story is told from multiple perspectives, including rehearsal, backstage action, and a performance gone wrong.

Director Ann Marie Hall said, “This show is all over the place, but in a good way. Trousers dropped, doors slamming, pratfalls, jealousy, mishaps, missed lines and entrances, and even the inappropriate misogyny … all while the characters desperately search for sardines! One can only assume that nothing will go right with ANYTHING connected with this show-within-a-show. Don't miss it! It's a joystick of a ride.”

Executive Producer Debbie Litch added, “Theatre Memphis loves to bring variety to the stage, and this production brings a little bit of everything, including smiles. With the talent we've assembled, this will be a crowd favorite with all the shenanigans and comic timing coming together. This is a laugh-out-loud farce in the same vein as a hilarious show it inspired, The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Ticket Information

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and $15 for students. Tickets may be purchased at theatrememphis.org/tickets or by calling the box office at 901-682-8323.

Performances will take place at Theatre Memphis, located at 630 Perkins Extended in Memphis.