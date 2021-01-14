Elvis Presley's Graceland Offers First Ever Virtual Live VIP Tours

For the first time ever, Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis will offer fans and music lovers from around the world the opportunity to visit Graceland virtually.

The two-hour guided tour will offer a behind the ropes look at the Mansion, a tour of the Lisa Marie jet and a walk through Elvis Presley's Memphis exhibit and entertainment complex, where guests will see various artifacts, including Elvis' cars, jumpsuits, gold records and movie memorabilia.

Hosted by one of the world's foremost experts on all-things Elvis Presley, Vice President of Graceland Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese, the Virtual Live Tours will provide guests a VIP experience with an in-depth look into Elvis' life. The artifacts spotlighted and stories told will vary from tour to tour making each experience unique, and viewers will have the opportunity to ask Angie questions throughout the event. The Mansion aspect of the tour will begin at Graceland's front door and conclude with a quiet moment in the Mediation Garden. Guests will enjoy touring the same rooms inside Graceland Mansion, but will get a special perspective, as the camera goes behind the ropes offering rare insights with intriguing commentary. The experience also includes a look onboard the Lisa Marie airplane, the Convair 880 jet, nicknamed the "Flying Graceland" by Elvis, featuring two half-baths, a lounge area, a conference room, sitting room and a master bedroom. Following that viewers will visit Elvis Presley's Memphis and continue their tour through 200,000 square feet of Elvis-themed exhibits where Angie will highlight and discuss many of the unique archives including Elvis' spectacular outfits, awards, automobiles, motorcycles and more.

"We are thrilled to now offer Graceland Virtual Live Tours to Elvis fans around the world," stated Debbie Miller, CMO, Elvis Presley Enterprises. In a typical year, Graceland hosts visitors from over 125 countries and from all 50 states. And, although Graceland remains open for limited capacity in-person tours, now, more than ever, people are looking for quality entertainment experiences they can enjoy from the comfort of their own home. For those who have always wanted to visit Graceland but never had the chance, to those who've been here many times and are looking for a bespoke Graceland experience, this tour is for them."

The tours will be presented live through a private, closed Facebook Group and will be archived for 72 hours following the live event so that guests can watch again as many times as they'd like. The 72-hour window will accommodate guests in all time zones to enjoy the tour at their convenience.

The first tours announced will occur on January 27, February 25, and March 25. Additional dates will continue to be added. Tickets are $100.00 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.