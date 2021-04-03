VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read The Tale of Peter Rabbit

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah are back with a bunny-themed read in honor of Easter weekend. Tune in as the pair read The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Everyone wants to explore what's forbidden and so does Peter Rabbit. Despite his mother's warning, he sneaks into Mr. McGregor's garden and feasts on his lettuces, beans and radishes. What happens when Mr. McGregor finds out?

Suit up for the egg hunt tomorrow and have a blessed 2021 Easter celebration.

Check out the video below!