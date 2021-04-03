VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read The Tale of Peter Rabbit

Tune in for this new read in honor of Easter weekend!

Apr. 3, 2021  

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah are back with a bunny-themed read in honor of Easter weekend. Tune in as the pair read The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Everyone wants to explore what's forbidden and so does Peter Rabbit. Despite his mother's warning, he sneaks into Mr. McGregor's garden and feasts on his lettuces, beans and radishes. What happens when Mr. McGregor finds out?

Suit up for the egg hunt tomorrow and have a blessed 2021 Easter celebration.

Check out the video below!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Crew Unisex Jacket
Next On Stage Mug
Understudy T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories
The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Presents UNITY (1918) Photo

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Presents UNITY (1918)

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Opens Bookings For BOLLYWOOD DREAMS Photo

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Opens Bookings For BOLLYWOOD DREAMS

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position Photo

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position

VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021 Photo

VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Aurora Productions Teams Up With The Colonial Theatre Of RI
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Wilbury Theatre Group Announces KRAPP'S LAST TAPE
  • PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2021 Recipients