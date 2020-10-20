VIDEO: Cultural Economy Development Agency Hosts Live Creative Economy Forum 2021 : Focus On Arts & Culture

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event took place on Zoom and was streamed live for viewers to watch on Facebook on October 19.

The Cultural Economy Development Agency recently hosted the Live Creative Economy Forum 2021 : Focus On Arts & Culture.

The Live Creative Economy Forum brought together the arts, donors and business together for mutual benefit to create a more vibrant, ambitious and sustainable cultural sector for the benefit of all Malaysians. The forum includes keynote, panel discussions on corporations and foundations priorities as well as opportunities to experience and meet with representatives from the arts sector in Malaysia.

The event took place on Zoom and was streamed live for viewers to watch on Facebook on October 19.

Watch the full event below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You