TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre will present a fresh adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic comedy, Twelfth Night, as part of its "Shakespeare Demystified" series. This production aims to make the Bard's work accessible to modern audiences by blending original text with contemporary narration.​

Directed by Lim Soon Heng, the performance features a talented ensemble cast who bring to life the tale of mistaken identities, unrequited love, and comedic misadventures. The "Shakespeare Demystified" series is known for its educational approach, making it ideal for both seasoned theatergoers and newcomers to Shakespeare's works.​

Performances will run May 13–18, 2025 at Pentas 2, Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre.

