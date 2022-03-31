THE SPIRIT OF CELTIC Comes to PJPAC in April

Philharmonic Winds of Malaysia (PWM) is a non-profit organisation, founded by a group of proficient musicians based in KL, Malaysia. The ensemble aims to promote wind and band music to the public, while elevating the art of wind playing to higher levels among the local music community by creating a platform for wind band music making.

The company is going to present The Spirit of Celtic with lots of Scottish music, bagpipes music, and also to showcase our very talented clarinetists. In the concert, you are going to experience and learn lots of Scottish songs, last but not least, also compositions influenced by Scottish music.

The event is on 23 April. Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=72.