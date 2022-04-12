THE DANCE MUST GO ON Comes to PJPAC in May

March 18, 2020, that fateful day when MCO was imposed nationwide, 5 dance teams saw their months of hard work go down the drain as the PJPAC Dance Competition was cancelled.

Fast forward to 2022, the pandemic has ruined lives, livelihoods and our way of life, and 5 dancers from the 2020 competition are not spared the same fate.

Just as everyone believes a competition is unlikely in the near future, the PJPAC Dance Competition 2022 Edition returns!

Alas, just before the competition, another MCO is announced! What happens next? Come find out!

Ticket Price : RM64 (inclusive of Free Popcorn, Program Book & ONETIX processing fee)

Performances are May 7-8, 2022.

Show duration : 75 minutes (no intermission)

Enquiry : Whatsapp 017-634 0969

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=87.