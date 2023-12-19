Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House Presents PSYCHOSYNTHESIS: ON TOUR

Kenny Shim Dance Collective (KSDC) and Asia Ballet Theatre (ABT) presents PSYCHOSYNTHESIS, the first full-length contemporary dance production in Malaysia that places science and multimedia central in the production process and creative execution.

After a successful run in January 2023, the production is now primed for touring to engage the wider audience beyond Klang Valley. PSYCHOSYNTHESIS: ON TOUR will be held on Friday 5th January 8:00pm, Saturday 6th January 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Sunday 5th January 2024 8:00 pm at Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House, Johor Bahru.

PSYCHOSYNTHESIS : ON TOUR proudly features fully local talent working in tandem with science, multimedia, theatrical lights and setting design to stage a visual and kinaesthetic portrayal of COVID-19 and the repercussions of the global pandemic. Themes of mental struggles and emotional turmoil (solitude, mourning of human interaction) are intertwined and juxtaposed against factual and scientific truths of the pandemic (the spherical structure of the coronavirus cell, the alteration in brain chemistry as a result of isolation).

On par with world-class standards, PSYCHOSYNTHESIS : ON TOUR is ideal for dance enthusiasts, students and educators alike. The production provides an opportunity to introduce and immerse audiences in the world of dance, music and lighting effects. Such entertainment, via exposure to live performances, gives the audience the chance to interact with the arts in a deeply enriching manner, allowing for greater in-depth analysis and appreciation of the theatrical arts. The exceptionally visual and sensory nature of PSYCHOSYNTHESIS : ON TOUR will undoubtedly pique interests, nurture creativity and enhance learning outcomes in a creative and artistic atmosphere.

The production, PSYCHOSYNTHESIS, has undergone 3 phases of production prior to its touring debut.

April – June 2021. Initial phase of PSYCHOSYNTHESIS developed for the grand opening of the new PJPAC theatre. Production halted upon announcement of the second nationwide lockdown.

June – November 2022. KSDC and ABT invited to premiere an excerpt of PSYCHOSYNTHESIS to a VIP audience for PJPAC's: ‘Once Upon A Stage: A Celebration Of A New Theatre'. Show dates for Psychosynthesis postponed due to the 15th General Elections coinciding. Instead, a preview of the full-length production was held at PJPAC for a closed audience.

January – February 2023. PSYCHOSYNTHESIS makes its public debut, the first full-length contemporary dance production to place science and multimedia central in its works in Malaysia.

December 2023 – January 2024. KSDC and ABT are honorably invited to tour and restage PSYCHOSYNTHESIS outside of Selangor. The production will be revived as PSYCHOSYNTHESIS : ON TOUR at Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House, Johor Bahru with co-organiser, Ikita. The synergetic collaboration between the team and its strategic partner, KL Wellness City, culminates in an action-filled, full-length contemporary bill that emphasizes both entities' mutual values of promoting physical and emotional wellness.

Friday, 5th January, 8:00 pm

Saturday, 6th January, 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, 7th January, 3:00 pm

VENUE

Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House

Mercu 2, Jalan Tanjung Puteri 1, R&F Puteri

80300 Johor Bahru, Johor

TICKET PRICES

RM199 – Tier 1 RM119 – Tier 3

RM149 – Tier 2 RM99 – Tier 4

+6017 283 0123