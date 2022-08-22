Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Family Fun Day Concerts Next Month

Come and be part of adventurous musical offerings when the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents Family Fun Day concerts on Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 11.30 am and 2:30 pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

The MPO will collaborate with Platypus Theatre in these concerts. Since 1989, the group has introduced classical music to almost one million young audiences. The group has established itself as one of North America's premiere music education theatre companies with 650 performances with more than 75 orchestras worldwide.

Having performed with the MPO in similar family-themed concerts at DFP, the group is back with How the Gimquat Found Her Song. The concerts revolve around a rare-discourage Gimquat bird who unfortunately have no voice of her own, embarking on a journey with a wizard to discover her unique voices. Join the Gimquat and the MPO as they take the audience on the last 1,000 years of musical masterpieces in search of the perfect song.

How the Gimquat Found Her Song is one of Platypus Theatre's most beloved family concert productions. Audiences will rejoice as the MPO and the Gimquat explore the many musical styles throughout the years, from Vivaldi and Mozart to Bach and Ravel. Some of the musical piece that will be performed by the MPO are Bizet's Carmen Suite No. 1 - Prelude, Berlioz's Mother Goose Suite, Offenbach's Can Can, Gregorian Chant, and Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro Overture.

The concert will be led by MPO's Resident Conductor Naohisa Furusawa. The concerts are suitable for adults and children aged 4 and above. Laugh, chant and sing along in these dazzling musical adventures!

Tickets for the concerts are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192389®id=168&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mpo.com.my%2F2022season%2Fhow-the-gimquat-found-her-song?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Visit www.mpo.com.my or check out the MPO social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok) for any latest updates.