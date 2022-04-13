Malaysian Music Extravaganza At Dewan Filharmonik Petronas!

Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra strive to elevate the arts and culture landscape of Kuala Lumpur, and they are back for their 2022 season with a host of dazzling concerts.

On May 2022, celebrate the joy of Aidilfitri with the MPO as the orchestra pays homage to one of the legendary Malaysian composer S. Atan in a concert themed Cahaya Aidilfitri - A Tribute to S. Atan on Saturday, 14 May 2022 at 8:30 pm. Led by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, witness the MPO perform some of S. Atan iconic Aidilfitri songs such as Cahaya Aidilfitri, Dari Jauh Ku Pohon Maaf, Joget Hari Raya, Salam Aidilfitri and many more. The MPO will not be performing alone as the orchestra will be accompanied by legendary Malaysian artists Dato' Jamal Abdillah, Jay Jay and Azlina Aziz.

Next, local R&B and Hip-hop fans are in for a special treat as Ruffedge will be having their much-awaited concert at DFP on Saturday, 2 July 2022 at 8:30 pm. Themed Ruffera, the popular quintet will serenade you in an unforgettable one-night only concert of beautiful ballads, funky beats and vocal harmonies. Come and enjoy its infectious hits such as Tiada Lagi Cinta, Bila Rindu, Tipah Tertipu, Lemas and Da Bomb.

Lastly, the undisputed queen of Malaysian pop, Aishah joins the MPO in this long-awaited solo concert themed Aishah & MPO: A Symphonic Rendezvous on Saturday, 6 August 2022 at 8:30 pm. Experience Aishah showcasing her legendary powerhouse vocals and performing a symphonic rendition of her beloved tunes that includes Seloka Rindu, Fatwa Pujangga, Kemaafan Dendam Yang Terindah, Janji Manismu and Camar Yang Pulang. The MPO will be led by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose.

All of these offerings were only possible due to the support of the fans who were clamouring for these concerts to be held back again at DFP (all concerts were previously slated for the 2020 season before being cancelled due to the pandemic). For more information regarding the concerts, visit the DFP website www.dfp.com.my/2022season.

Don't miss out on these fantastic local offerings, only at DFP!