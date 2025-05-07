Malaysia Will Host ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival 2025 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Malaysia will host the 2025 edition of the ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival, an annual music event celebrating cultural exchange between Korea and ASEAN countries. The festival will take place on June 21–22, 2025, at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, a premier live music venue in the city.

Organized by KBS World and supported by the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund, the ROUND Festival aims to foster cultural connections through the medium of popular music. The 2025 event in Kuala Lumpur will feature a diverse lineup of artists from Korea and ASEAN nations, highlighting the rich musical traditions and contemporary sounds of the region.

This marks the first time Malaysia will host the ROUND Festival, following previous editions in cities such as Jakarta, Busan, and Vientiane. The event is anticipated to draw music enthusiasts from across the region, offering a unique platform for cultural exchange and collaboration.

