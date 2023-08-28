MUSIC LISTENING & MUSIC MAKING Comes to PJPAC This Week

Join in for Music Listening & Music Making, a refreshing and interactive event where we explore the joy of music through play by ear piano, music games, and keyboard activities. If you're in Kuala Lumpur/ P.J, let's meet IN PERSON at PJPAC 1ncubator on 31st August 2023, Thursday.

There are two sessions available:

- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for ages 9 to 14 students

- 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm for ages 15 and teachers actively teaching.

Snacks will be provided, and we'll have a short presentation on a relevant topic before diving into the musical exploration together. The cost is RM30 per person, and if you bring a friend, it's only *RM20 per person (kindly walk in to PJPAC for this promo). Each session is limited to 10 participants. Don't miss this personalized and enjoyable experience at PJPAC - 1ncubator! Feel free to share this with your fellow music friends and piano teachers!