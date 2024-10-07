MAGICAL 30 - A MALAYSIAN MUSICAL JOURNEY Comes to PJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into the spotlight and join the jubilation as PJPAC will Raise the Curtain on Dama's 30-year musical journey in the Malaysian performing arts!

MAGICAL 30 beckons you to a thrilling celebration with a song and dance extravaganza that pays homageto the unwavering support of theatre supporters and audience who have walked the musical journey with us. Dama is ready to ignite the stage with a rollicking 'let your hair down' spectacle. It is also a celebration of ourrich cultural diversity. Our multi-racial Malaysian cast is set to enchant and entertain, harmonizing to amedley of the world's most beloved multi- lingual international hits; including songs in English, Malay,Chinese, Tamil, Korean as well as songs from Sabah and Sarawak.

Prepare to be captivated by a sprawling repertoire of 30 soul-stirring songs, peppered with 30 wisecracks ofthe business of show business. Gain unique insights with 30 POVs from theatre practitioners and avidenthusiasts. MAGICAL 30 is not just a show, it's an experience! A Malaysian experience! It's 光 辉 30! CAHAYA 30! Brace yourself to be charmed and enchanted as we create those magical moments and an unforgettable evening of joy, laughter, and celebration!

Don't miss out on the party of the year – make a date and let the magic begin!

