DOLLA Comes to PJPAC This Month

The performance will take place on 19 February 2022.

Feb. 7, 2022  
DOLLA comes to PJPAC this month for a showcase and meet and greet. The performance will take place on 19 February 2022.

DOLLA is a four-member Malaysian girl group formed in 2019 by Universal Music Malaysia. Its members consists of Sabronzo, Tabby, Angel, and Syasya.

The group is known for their vocal and dancing elements in their performances. They signed a contract with Universal Music Malaysia and released their debut single "Dolla Make You Wanna" on 20 March 2020.

This is their first ever live performance for their fans. Seat are limited.


