University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre Kicks Off '23-'24 Season With Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE

University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre kicks off ‘23-'24 season with elaborate and engaging production of Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale.

Somewhere between Sicilia and Bohemia, wild jealousy and unfounded accusations are driving Leontes, the King of Sicily, to set a tragedy in motion that will cost everyone in his world dearly. Juggling drama, comedy, suspense, and romance, The Winter's Tale explores the destructive force of the aristocracy and the healing power of the natural world to restore broken families and lost love. An eclectic cast of characters weaves a story that shows what love, faith, and a little bit of magic can do to heal old wounds.

Director Tess Van Horn, working with a cast of over 20 USM students, calls this later work of Shakespeare, “grand, exciting, elaborate, and incredibly entertaining.” She continues, “ It has also been argued that it is one of his more feminist works since the female characters are complex, interesting and intellectual. It also pushes the boundaries of magical realism which became more and more of a common theme in Shakespeare's later work.”

Working with young actors new to Shakespeare has been an important part of this process. Van Horn says, “It can feel so daunting to tackle his unique language but the opportunity to dig into the play and examine it through the lens of a detective can be so fun and satisfying. There is also a beautiful natural rhythm to the language and once a performer is able to find it there is tremendous reward.”

For Emma Graffam, USM Theatre major from Lebanon, ME who plays Hermione, the challenges of comprehending and interpreting Shakespeare's work have been worth it. “It's honestly such a fun and beautiful show. The characters are so real, this cast has done a wonderful job of breathing life into them. And, even though Shakespeare lived hundreds of years before me, I can still connect with his play. And audience members deserve to experience that too. “

Ultimately, The Winter's Tale lives between several genres - it is a tragedy and comedy, a love story and a courtroom drama, a tale about palace intrigue as well as a romp through the pastoral imaginary land of Bohemia. For Director Van Horn, she hopes the audience will enjoy the rollercoaster of genre and emotions. “At the end of the day, it's Shakespeare's version of an elaborate fairy tale and I hope that the audience can step into this universe with joy and curiosity and walk away feeling like they've been part of something magical and otherworldly.”

The Winter's Tale opens October 27th and runs through November 5th. All performances take place on the USM Gorham campus in historic Russell Hall. FMI & Tickets: Click Here or call the USM Theatre Box Office at (207) 780-5151.