USM Department of Theatre to Present THE WIZARD OF OZ Radio Play & Listening Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre's 2024-2025 season is off! To see the Wizard, that is, in a wonderful radio theatre adaptation of this beloved tale. Written by Linus Speary and directed by Joshua N Hsu, the show is performed by USM Theatre students. To celebrate its inaugural broadcast, we're hosting a Wizard of Oz listening party on October 26th at 7pm on the USM Gorham Campus.

In a world where everything seems too green, witches are in every direction, and roads unexpectedly end and begin, discover a land where dreams can come true. Join Dorothy and her fearless dog, Toto, as she's whisked away from Kansas to the wonderful land of Oz. Together with a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Lion, they learn to depend on each other, and discover their power within. Gather friends and family and join us at our listening party. The event will feature an Oz-inspired costume contest, food and non-alcoholic beverages, raffles, fun, and, of course, a listen to the final piece.

For director Joshua N Hsu, this project has been a chance to dive deeply into an American classic in a new way, “..."Oz" is a book deeply embedded in the American consciousness: it's omnipresent in our music, our films, our art, and our everyday lives. Its thoughts on friendship, self-determination, and our love for "home" continue to endure in our cultural vocabulary. We revisit the story from generation to generation, not just because of nostalgia but because we still cherish the ideals Baum espouses. We've tried to capture and convey how much "Oz" is an influential Americana piece.”

This is the second radio play produced in the Bill Dufris Memorial Studio on the Gorham Campus by the USM Department of Theatre. Last year, USM Theatre produced The War of the Worlds in the new studio and offered courses in audio engineering and podcasting.

Audiences can enjoy the Wizard of Oz radio play three ways:

Join us for a Listening Party on October 26th at 7-9 PM in Lower Brooks Student Center on at the University of Southern Maine, Gorham Campus.

This event is free and open to all. Best for ages 7and up. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their best Oz-inspired costume!

RSVP here: https://usm.maine.edu/department-theatre/box-office-tickets/

Also streaming on WMPG 90.9, Portland and Gorham Maine, on October 26th at 7pm.

Audiences can purchase access when the finished piece is ready at: https://usm.maine.edu/department-theatre/box-office-tickets/

Appropriate for ages 7 and up.

For more information, visit USM Theatre online at usm.maine.edu/theatre, or call the USM Theatre Box Office at (207) 780-5151. For more information on USM's Department of Theatre events and programs, click here.

Comments