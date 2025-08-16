The Public Theatre and Maine State Music Theatre Present: THE IRISH…AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of Maine’s premier theatre companies, The Public Theatre and Maine State Music Theatre, will present a special co-production of the spirited musical revue The Irish…and How They Got That Way, running August 27 through September 14, 2025, at The Public Theatre in Lewiston. This unique collaboration brings together the best of both companies, celebrating the resilience, humor, and enduring spirit of the Irish people in a heartwarming production that will leave audiences clapping, laughing, and singing along. Almost 3,500 tickets have already been sold and matinees are filling up quickly.

This marks the first co-production between MSMT and The Public Theatre since their successful collaboration on Grease in 2019.

“The Public Theatre is excited to offer Maine audiences an opportunity to see our beautiful theatre in Lewiston,” says Ray Dumont, Executive Director. “Partnering with Maine State Music Theatre, as we did in 2019 with Grease, combines the expertise, resources, and commitment to excellence of both organizations to bring a production to our stage that will delight audiences with great music and Great Performances. We hope that many new theatergoers will come to see what’s happening in Lewiston.”

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes), this lively and heartfelt musical revue offers a stirring tribute to the Irish-American experience. Through a seamless blend of storytelling, humor, and music, the production showcases beloved ballads like “Danny Boy” and “The Rose of Tralee” alongside contemporary hits from U2, creating a theatrical journey that is both poignant and uplifting.

This crowd-pleasing production of The Irish…and How They Got That Way boasts a star-studded cast of longtime Maine State Music Theatre favorites, including Curt Dale Clark, David Girolmo, Heidi Kettenring, and Charis Leos. The production is directed and choreographed by the award-winning Marc Robin, renowned for his dynamic work on MSMT's most beloved productions. Last spring, this same production played to sold-out houses at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA.. “This cast is truly the best of the best. Not only are they MSMT favorites, but they are also lifelong friends. I am so excited to reunite this incredible group for an unforgettable theatrical event,” says Curt Dale Clark, Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the warmth and wit of Frank McCourt’s masterpiece The Irish…and How They Got That Way, presented by two of Maine’s most celebrated theatre companies.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Previews: August 27 & 28 • Opening Performance: Friday, August 29 at 7 PM • Evening Performances: Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 PM • Matinees: Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM. All performances take place at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

About Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT):

Founded in 1959 and located in Brunswick, Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) is a nationally recognized professional summer theatre committed to “Bringing Broadway to Brunswick” and the heart of Midcoast Maine. MSMT produces high-quality musical theatre, concerts, and family programming, attracting audiences across New England and beyond. The 2025 Mainstage season features four spectacular productions: the sweeping adventure Anastasia the Musical, the laugh-out-loud Broadway comedy Tootsie, the high-energy dance favorite Footloose, and the timeless classic West Side Story. In addition to its Mainstage lineup, MSMT offers a popular music concert series and family theatre productions, furthering its mission to enrich lives through musical theatre. For more information, visit msmt.org.

About The Public Theatre:

Preparing for their 35th Season, The Public Theatre, Lewiston-Auburn's Professional Theatre, has brought the best plays and professional actors from Broadway and beyond to theatre lovers across Maine since 1991. Nationally recognized for its artistic excellence, The Public Theatre produces uplifting and provocative theatre during its mainstage season, October through May. For more information, visit thepublictheatre.org.