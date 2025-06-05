TWELFTH NIGHT, CYMBELINE And More Set for Theater At Monmouth 56th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater at Monmouth (TAM), widely known as the Shakespearean Theater of Maine, returns for its 56th season with From the Desk of…, a dynamic repertory lineup inspired by literary titans. Running July through September at the historic Cumston Hall, TAM’s 2025 season blends Shakespearean classics with irreverent adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Jane Austen, and Oscar Wilde.

The summer repertory season features four productions performed in rotating rep:

Twelfth Night (July 10–August 24) | Directed by Zane Alcorn

A joyful comedy of shipwrecks, disguises, and romantic misadventures.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B (July 17–August 22) | By Kate Hamill, directed by Dawn McAndrews

A whip-smart, feminist spin on Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in a darkly comic modern-day caper.

The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged (July 24–August 23) | Directed by Adam P. Blais

Three actors take on Austen’s entire canon in 80 minutes of fast-paced, affectionate parody.

Cymbeline (July 31–August 23) | Directed by Kristin Clippard

Shakespeare’s lesser-known epic about deception, identity, and forgiveness.

The Fall Show, running September 18–28, will be The Rewards of Being Frank by Alice Scovell, a comedic sequel to Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Dawn McAndrews. Expect more mistaken identities, marital mischief, and cucumber sandwiches in this rollicking new farce.

Performances take place in the 250-seat Victorian opera house at Cumston Hall, an architectural landmark with frescoed ceilings and intricate plasterwork. The rotating repertory model allows audiences to experience the same company of actors in different roles over a weekend.

TAM continues its mission of diversity and accessibility under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dawn McAndrews, offering community-focused programming, bold adaptations, and initiatives to reach underrepresented voices in the arts.

TICKET & DISCOUNT INFO:

Single tickets are $43 for adults, $38 for seniors, and $28 for students (including a $3 ticket fee). Subscription passes offer flexibility and savings.

Educator Nights: 20% off for educators on opening nights (with ID)

Under 30 Rush Tickets: $18 (limited, same-day requests only)

Monmouth Nights: $18 tickets for Monmouth residents for first performances of each show

For tickets, subscriptions, or group sales, visit www.theateratmonmouth.org or call the Box Office at 207.933.9999.

Monmouth is easily accessible, just 20 minutes from Augusta and Lewiston and under an hour from Portland and the Mid-Coast region. Local attractions include hiking trails, golf courses, art museums, and farm-to-table dining. Lodging ranges from quaint B&Bs to well-known inns and spas.

