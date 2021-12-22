State Theatre in Portland Will Require Masks For Concerts, Effective Immediately

Effective immediately and until further notice, all attendees of events at the State Theatre are required to wear a mask except while actively eating or drinking. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you upon entry.

"We are requiring masks for everyone because we care about you, our staff and our artists," reads a statement posted to the theatre's social media. "Everyone in the live event and hospitality industry has already been through enough during the pandemic, so if you actually have an issue with us trying to keep people safe, we hope that you get some time with a therapist to work your s*** out."

The venue will also continue to require that all attendees show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (14 days past the final vaccination shot) or proof of negative result from a COVID-19 test administered by a provider within 48 hours prior to the show.



The full Health & Safety policy can be found at https://statetheatreportland.com/covid-19/.

