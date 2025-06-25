Spotlight: TOOTSIE at Maine State Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tootsie is a hilarious and heartwarming musical comedy about actor Michael Dorsey, who disguises himself as a woman, Dorothy Michaels, to land a role in a Broadway show. Based on the iconic Dustin Hoffman film of the same name, Tootsie explores themes of identity, gender roles, and the challenges of navigating personal and professional life.

With a witty book by Robert Horn and a lively score by David Yazbek, the show delivers laughter and insight. As Michael’s new persona takes on a life of her own, he learns valuable lessons about honesty, love, and self-acceptance. Tootsie is a clever and entertaining production that resonates with audiences through its sharp humor and relatable themes.

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbeck

Book by Robert Horn

This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. (MTI)

