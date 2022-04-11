Snowlion Repertory Company to Premiere THE SECRET PRINCESS

Snowlion Repertory Company, whose mission is to create, develop, and present new theater works of cultural, ethical, and spiritual value, announces the world premiere production of the new musical comedy The Secret Princess running April 29 through May 8 at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main Street in Freeport.

In the duchy of Klugenstein in 1221, young Duke Conrad has a terrible secret - since birth, he has been disguised as a boy by his scheming mother, even though he - she! - is really a girl. Romantic complications ensue, and the ultimate outcome for Conrad and those he/she loves depends on the audience, who must vote to decide not only Conrad's fate but also who gets the girl - or guy!

Based on Mark Twain's short story "A Medieval Romance," The Secret Princess is a gender-bending, naughty medieval musical romp with a surprise ending - guaranteed!

The Secret Princess was written by MK Wolfe (book & lyrics) with music by Thomas Adams. Adams and Wolfe are the team behind The Freaks Club, which premiered at Snowlion Rep in 2013, and The Sock Who Lost His Mate, which was presented by Snowlion Rep at the New York Children's Musical Theater Festival in 2015.

With a comic and lively story, The Secret Princess features a traditional musical comedy score. Despite its comic underpinnings, the show actually carries a powerful message - that we are often so bound by the rules of society that we must exhibit immense courage to be "other" in the world. Though we must be fearless when we flout the "Law of the Land," the resulting freedoms are worth the struggle. The Secret Princess is the story of a society bound by strict (and hilariously ridiculous) laws, and how some brave souls challenge the status quo. It is a message right in keeping with Snowlion Rep's mission, and the zeitgeist of 2022.

The Secret Princess will have six performances as follows:

Friday April 29 at 7:30 pm

Saturday April 30 at 7:30 pm

Sunday May 1 at 3:00 pm

Friday May 6 at 7:30 pm

Saturday May 7 at 7:30 pm

Sunday May 8 at 3:00 pm

Performances are at the Meetinghouse Arts performance venue located at 40 Main Street, Freeport. Tickets are $26 and can be purchased at www.snowlionrep.org or by calling (207) 315-6612. For more information, visit www.snowlionrep.org. Recommended for age 14+.

The show is directed by Al D'Andrea+. The musical direction is by Betty McIntyre, who will lead a three-piece band. Choreography is by Vanessa Winfield Beyland. The production stage manager is Hannah Publicover with Andrew Shepard as assistant stage manager. Set design is by Craig Robinson, lighting design is by Heather Crocker, and costume design (featuring medieval period costumes) is by Brittney Cacace.

The cast is as follows:

Mary Johnston Letellier as Conrad, the Duke of Klugenstein and Prince-in-Waiting of Brandenburg

Zachariah Stearn as Maximillian the Gezetzmeister (Minister of Law) of Klugenstein

Colleen Katana as Princess Constance of the Kingdom of Brandenburg

Rita Micklus as Guda ("like the cheese only spelled different"), lady-in-waiting to Princess Constance

Nancy Durgin as Duchess Margareta, Conrad's mother and ruler of Klugenstein

Jesse Reich* as Count Detzin, the host of the evening's festivities

Pat Scully as King Ulrich of Brandenburg

Craig Capone as Mark Twain and other colorful characters

*member Actors Equity Association

+member Society of Directors and Choreographers