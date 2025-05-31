RED by John Logan Comes to Boothbay Summer Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abstract expressionist Mark Rothko battles his demons in this startling, explosive Tony Award-winning play that explores the meaning of art, emotion, and authenticity in a commercialized world.

Boothbay Summer Theater, bringing great Theater made in Maine to the Boothbay Region since 2023, will present Red by John Logan at the Railway Village Town Hall in Boothbay for six performances, June 27 through July 6, 2025, during Windjammer Days and the July 4 celebrations in the region.

Red is the compelling account of a giant of the art world, abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, as he struggles to synthesize his growing fame with his artistic purity in this Tony Award-winning play. While matching wits with his 'modern' apprentice Ken, Rothko embarks on a spirited artistic debate on the purpose and power of contemporary art, all while the fate of his most celebrated group of paintings hangs in the balance. The play's message of embracing one’s artistic passion resonates strongly with those struggling to identify their purpose and passion in life’s pursuits.

Written by John Logan (Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee, screenwriter for Gladiator, The Aviator, Hugo, and Skyfall, among others) and directed by Margit Ahlin, the role of Mark Rothko will be portrayed by Snowlion Repertory Company Artistic Director Al D’Andrea (member AEA). The role of Rothko’s assistant Ken will be played by South Portland local Tristan Rolfe.

