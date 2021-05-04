Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Public Theatre Announces Spring Online Auction

Bidding online is an ultimate win-win for yourself and The Public Theatre at the same time.

May. 4, 2021  

Starting Monday May 10th, and ending midnight, Sunday May 23rd, The Public Theatre will be taking its annual spring auction online at thepublictheatre.org

Featuring gift certificates for all the wonderful things we love doing in Maine as well as handcrafted items you won't find anywhere else, what better way to shop for useful and unique gifts while simultaneously supporting the theatre.

Looking for a private singing lesson with a Broadway singer? A winter weekend at Sugarloaf? A beautiful painting? A unique piece of jewelry from J. Dostie? A gift certificate to a local brewery? A birdbath? A Vacuum Cleaner? A gift certificate to a favorite restaurant? You will find a wonderful assortment of items in this fun fundraiser for The Public Theatre.

The pandemic has devastated the live performing making our fundraising events more important than ever. Bidding online is an ultimate win-win for yourself and The Public Theatre at the same time.

Winners will be notified and given the location to pick up their winning items. Details on bidding procedures and a link to the auction can be found at thepublicltheatre.org.


