Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Waterville Opera House's THE WIZARD OF OZ

The Waterville Opera House (WOH) is delighted to be your guide to the land over the rainbow we all know and love -- the magical land of Oz - as they present an unforgettable production of the classic heart-warming musical The Wizard of Oz! Get a first look at rehearsals below!

Opening on Friday, April 5th, this production will run through Sunday, April 14th at the wonderful Waterville Opera House located in historic downtown Waterville, Maine. With family-friendly times scheduled each weekend, your family is sure to enjoy this memorable musical adventure that reminds us all there's truly "no place like home."

Travel with Dorothy Gale as she journeys through this mystical and mysterious place with her furry sidekick, Toto. Along the way, Dorothy befriends three charming and beloved characters: Scarecrow, Tinman, and Cowardly Lion. As Dorothy voyages through this unknown land, she receives help from Glinda The Good Witch and the pint-sized citizens of Munchkinland before she stumbles into trouble with the foul Wicked Witch of the West and her troupe of flying monkeys. Can Dorothy's friends unite to rescue their young companion and help her discover the true meaning of home? Oz comes to life at the Waterville Opera House with colorful costumes, grand set designs, a live orchestra, and incredible aerial flights of fancy high above the stage. Adults and children alike will want to sing along to iconic songs, including "We're Off to See the Wizard "and the award-winning "Over the Rainbow!"

The Wizard of Oz runs April 5th through 14th at the Waterville Opera House. Tickets range from $24 - $27. Groups of 10+ receive a 10% discount. WOH's 18 - 19 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. Sponsors for The Wizard of Oz are Day's Jewelers of Waterville and Augusta, Winslow Community Federal Credit Union, and Mix Maine Media. The Wizard of Oz is presented through special arrangement with Tams-Witmark Music Library, Inc. For more information or to reserve tickets call 873-7000, visit our website at http://www.operahouse.org

The Waterville Opera House has been Central Maine's cultural center since 1902, treating audiences of all ages to the magic of the performing arts. The 810-seat venue has been host to theatrical productions, ballet performances, concerts, vaudeville and comedy acts, touring shows, as well as a variety of community celebrations and special events. Each year, the Opera House draws 30,000 patrons, reaches 4,000 students through its education performances, and features 250 youths in their theater camps and productions. From the classics to new releases the Waterville Opera House has a seat for you. For more information, visit http://www.operahouse.org/





