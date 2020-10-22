Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Penobscot Theatre Company Presents Halloween Drive-BOO: A Car Costume Contest and Trick or Treat Event

The Drive-BOO will take place outside the Bangor Opera House on Halloween day.

Oct. 22, 2020  

Penobscot Theatre Company is calling goblins and ghosts of all ages to participate in a first ever socially distanced Halloween Drive-BOO: a one of a kind drive-up trick or treating experience.

"We weren't about to let Halloween pass by without proper celebration," says producing artistic director, Bari Newport. "So it was time to get creative and figure out how to actively and safely engage our community in something wacky and fun."

The Drive-BOO will take place outside the Bangor Opera House on Halloween day - Saturday, October 31 from 1:00p - 4:00p. Cars are directed to pull up under the lit marquee where they will be welcomed by costumed staff members and volunteers who will use creative resources for fully contactless trick or treating.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up their cars for a Car Costume Contest. The top two winners will be announced via Facebook and Instagram on November 1 and will receive a Digitus Theatrum household subscription of their choice.

So put away the broomsticks and hop in the car! Penobscot Theatre Company cannot wait to treat you.

See you at the (haunted) theatre.


