Ogunquit Playhouse’s 2025 Season Becomes its Highest Grossing Season of All Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ogunquit Playhouse's 93rd season was the highest-grossing season in the theater’s history. Revenue exceeded 2024 by 13% and the Playhouse welcomed over 115,000 patrons.



The 2025 season, which ran May 15 to November 2, 2025, included a new staging of Come From Away, Guys and Dolls, a reimagining of Cole Porter’s High Society, the World Premiere new musical When Elvis Met The Beatles, and Titanic The Musical.



“We are thrilled that audiences keep returning to our Playhouse for both beloved classics and brand-new productions, leading to us having a record-breaking season for a second year in a row. We cannot thank everyone—those on stage, backstage, and in the seats—enough for their talent and support, and we look forward to sharing our plans for next year very soon.”