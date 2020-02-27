I AND YOU Comes to The Public Theatre

When was the last time you saw a contemporary coming-of-age story that featured a pair of compelling and complex teenage characters that in its final moments left you breathless? I and You, is that play - youthful, humorous, powerful and profoundly moving. Some reviewers have called it, "the most life-affirming play you'll ever see onstage".

Even people who might not normally choose to spend an hour and a half with a pair of seventeen-year-olds are advised to put I and You at the top of their "must-see" list. Audiences have been so stunned by the show's unexpected plot twists in the final moments, that many of them return a second time for the pure joy of re-experiencing them.

High school seniors Caroline and Anthony have more in common than they know. She's a smart, cynical teenager. He's an easy-going athlete with a love of waffle fries. Mysteriously forced together to complete an English project on Walt Whitman, this unlikely duo discovers a shocking secret that will unite them forever.

"I and You contains a stunner of a spoiler" says director Christopher Schario, "and we are hopeful that audiences and reviewers who see it will protect the secret of the show so that others can enjoy the thrill of discovering it for themselves".

Lauren Gunderson's I and You was one of the most produced plays in America in 2017, as well as the winner of the 2014 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award. A recently acclaimed London production featured Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones (Arya) in the role of Caroline.

The Public Theatre's production of I and You features professional actors Emma Wisniewski as Caroline and London Carlisle as Anthony. Set design is by Jennifer Madigan, lighting by Christopher Burkhardt, and sound design by John Morrison.

Once again, The Public Theatre will continue its special pre-show events with 1-cent beer samples compliments of Baxter Brewing on opening night, March 13th, and a free wine-tasting in the lobby provided by The Vault before the Thursday, March 19th performance. A free post-show discussion featuring the cast and director will also directly follow the Sunday, March 15th matinee.

I and You will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, March 13 - 22 Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat matinee on March 21 at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. For tickets visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.





