Good Theater Launches Summer Fun Series With Pride Concert Featuring The Skivvies

Good Theater will kick off its new Summer Fun Series with The Skivvies, a bold and celebratory Pride event featuring Broadway stars Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley. This musical comedy duo is known for their unique “stripped-down” performances, combining inventive covers and original songs played on a variety of instruments, all performed in their underwear. They bring their playful, energetic style to Portland for two performances on Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 PM at the newly renovated Stevens Square Theater, 631 Stevens Avenue.

The concert features special guest Erik Altemus (Pippin, Grey's Anatomy) and local artists Colleen Clark, Stephen Underwood, and Victoria Stubbs. Known for inventive mashups and playful theatricality, The Skivvies deliver an evening that celebrates queer joy, musical talent, and irreverent fun.

“Part Weird Al parody, part sexy burlesque… an unusual explosion of satire and sultry.” - Out Magazine

“A hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and highly toned displays of skin.” - The New York Times

Good Theater's Pride production is more than a concert, it's a statement. Founded in 2001 by partners Brian P. Allen and Stephen Underwood, Good Theater is deeply rooted in Maine's LGBTQIA+ community. Brian and Steve have been together for over 32 years and have spent their lives building a professional theater that celebrates artistic excellence, community, and joy. Many of Good Theater's staff, artists, and crew identify as LGBTQIA+, and that spirit of resilience and authenticity is reflected on stage.

“We founded Good Theater because we believed Portland deserved a space where bold, smart, heartfelt theater could thrive,” said Brian P. Allen, Artistic Director and Co-Founder. “Now more than ever, it feels important to stand up and celebrate joy. This is our legacy. We're not going away. We're going to be bigger and bolder than ever. That's what makes Portland great, and that's what makes theater great.”

