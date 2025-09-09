Full Cast Set for TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative for Titanic The Musical, with a story and book by Peter Stone, and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Directed by Shaun Kerrison, performances begin Thursday, October 2 with a limited run through November 2, 2025.

The cast of Titanic The Musical will feature David Benoit (OP’s Come From Away) as Isidor Straus/Boxhall, Debra Cardona (Broadway’s Funny Girl) as Ida Straus, Matías De La Flor (Broadway’s Camelot) as Frederick Barrett/Benjamin Guggenheim, Charlie Franklin as Harold Bride (OP’s High Society), Allyson Gishi (My Fair Lady National Tour) as Kate Murphey, Lucas Hakoshima (Off Square Theatre’s Sweeney Todd) as Herbert Pitman, Leah Horowitz (NY City Center’s Titanic) as Charlotte Cardoza/Maid, Ben Jacoby (OP’s Waitress the Musical) as Thomas Andrews, Daniel Kushner (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour) as Charles Clark, Kruz Maldonado (Peter Pan National Tour) as Bellboy, Elizabeth Mandell as Kate Mullins (Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s Acceptance Pending), Steven Martella (Arizona Broadway Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast) as Jim Farrell, Greg Mills (Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera) as Henry Etches, Brian Ray Norris (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants) as Edgar Beane, Jordan Okeke (Great Lakes Center for the Arts’ Jersey Boys) as Hitchens, Shereen Pimentel (CATS The Jellicle Ball) as Caroline Neville/3rd Class Ladies Maid, Aaron Robinson (Paper Mill Playhouse’s Beautiful) as Wallace Hartley, Paul Scanlan (OP’s The Sound of Music) as William Murdoch, Rashidra Scott (OP’s Sister Act) as Alice Beane, Brendan Jacob Smith (North Shore Music Theatre’s Titanic) as Frederick Fleet, Wesley Taylor (TV’s Only Murders in the Building) as J. Bruce Ismay, Schyler Vargas as Charles Lightoller (Marriott Theatre’s Titanic), DeLaney Westfall as Kate McGowan (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd), and Charles Shaughnessy (OP’s The DaVinci Code, Spamalot) as Captain E.J. Smith. Brooks Andrew (Engeman Theater’s Footloose) and Mia McManamy (Forestburgh Playhouse’s Newsies) are the production swings.

Titanic will feature Choreography by Abbey O’Brien (OP’s Waitress), Music Direction by Ken Clifton (OP’s Crazy for You), Scenic Design by Adam Koch (OP’s Guys and Dolls), Original Broadway Costumes by Stewart Laing (1997 Tony Award winner), Lighting Design by José Santiago (Paramount Theatre’s Into the Woods), Sound Design by Kevin Heard (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles), Projection Design by Bryce Cutler (Pittsburgh CLO’s Guys and Dolls), and Wig/Hair & Make-Up Design by Roxanne De Luna (OP’s When Elvis Met The Beatles). Jeffrey Campos (OP’s Frozen) is the Associate Music Director. T.J. Kearney (Broadway’s Spring Awakening) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

Titanic is an emotionally stirring and unforgettable voyage through the final days on this “ship of dreams.” The real stories of immigrants and the privileged class entwine through a lush musical experience that garnered five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and stole the hearts of audiences.

Assisted listening devices are available free of charge at Patron Services before every performance. Open Captioning for deaf and hard of hearing guests will be projected on monitors flanking the stage from October 22-26. ASL Interpreted performances will be held on October 29 at 8pm and November 2 at 2pm.