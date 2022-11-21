First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Waterville's TUCK EVERLASTING Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Carlton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 23%

Mariel Roy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 23%

Kristin Sutton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 12%

Kristin Sutton - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 10%

Becca Tinham - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 10%

KC Andreu - THE LIGHTING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 7%

Sydney Noonan - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 6%

Logan Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 5%

Sydney Noonan - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 20%

Betsy Dumphy - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 17%

Kristin Sutton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 14%

Michael Donovan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 12%

Ethan Paulini - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 10%

Jane Lanier - CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Dominick Varney - MIRACLE ON 34ST STREET - Penobscot Theatre Co. 6%

Alex Sanchez - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - MSMT 5%

JoAnn Hunter - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Dominick Varney - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre co. 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Darnell Stuart & Janice Toomey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 18%

Nancy Kenneally - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 17%

Rebecca Wright - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 14%

Nancy Lupien - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 12%

Louise Keezer & Julie Phipps - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Michael Donovan - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 6%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 6%

Susan Quinn - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 6%

Louise Keezer & Julie Phipps - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Darnell Stewart - DADDY LONG LEGS - Biddeford City Theater 3%

Susan Quinn - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 2%

Julie Phipps - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 2%

Karen Benn - DRACULA THE MUSICAL? - StageEast 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michelle Handley - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 33%

Bottari & Case - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 16%

Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

Kevin Jacob Koski - 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Anna Grywalski - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 12%

Alejo Vieti - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Fabian Aguilar - SABINA - Portland Stage 3%

Kevin Jacob Koski - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Lex Liang - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Mara Blumenfeld - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Angie Stemp - PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 0

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Debra Susi - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 27%

Linda Sturdivant - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 11%

Josie French - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 9%

Jamie Lupien Swenson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Ray Dumont - CABARET - Portland Players 7%

Brad Labree - LIVIN' FOR DRAG - Bangor Arts Exchange 6%

Mary Melquist - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Linda Sturdivant - DADDY LONG LEGS - Biddeford City Theater 5%

Sean Senior - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 4%

Michael Donovan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Michael Donovan - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 3%

Elaine Bard - SPONGE BOB THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 3%

Jeffrey Quinn - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

Mary Melquist - PERCY JACKSON: THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Elaine Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jeffrey Quinn - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

E. Faye Butler - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 24%

B.D Wong - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

Ethan Paulini - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 13%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 13%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Maine State Music Theatre 10%

Dominick Varney - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

David Ruttura - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Gerry McIntyre - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Danilo Gambini - SABINA - Portland Stage 3%

Marc Bruni - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Linda Sturdivant - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 29%

Jasmine Ireland - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 16%

Megan Lallier - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 15%

Donald Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 12%

Tellis Coolong - GREETINGS! - True North Theatre/Ten Bucks Theatre 11%

Deb Elz-Hammond - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 7%

Jeffrey Quinn - ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 6%

Jeffrey Quinn - DRINKING HABITS - Lakewood Theater 4%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Emily Dixon - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Maddy's Theater 31%

Dawn McAndrews - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 25%

Tricia Hobbs - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Julie Lisnet - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

Daniel Burson - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

Jen Shepard - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Jonathan Berry - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Marvin Merritt IV - PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Thester Company 2%

Cait Robinson - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 2%

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 29%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 15%

THE MOORS - True North Theatre 13%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 8%

THE LIGHTING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 6%

REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 4%

THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 3%

GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 2%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 2%

ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 0%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 0%

DRINKING HABITS - Lakewood Theater 0%

DRACULA THE MUSICAL ?? - StageEast 0

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 19%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 17%

LYSISTRATA - Theater at Monmouth 13%

KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 12%

THE MOORS - True North Theatre 9%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 1%

SABINA - Portland Stage 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Danny Gay - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 18%

Florence Cooley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 18%

Hannah Hanson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 14%

Susan Finch - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 14%

Mara Monaghan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 10%

Jason 'Chachi' Robinson - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 8%

Jason 'Chachi' Robinson - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 7%

Elaine Bard - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 4%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 3%

Jason 'Chachi' Robinson - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSON - Portland Players 2%

Elaine Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 24%

Paul Black - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 17%

Scout Hough - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 14%

Isaac Anderson - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 12%

Richard Latta - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Jennifer Fok - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 6%

Jonathan Spencer - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Richard Latta - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Scout Hough - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Cory Pattak - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Scout Hough - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Patrick Martin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 21%

Josh Caron - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 14%

Courtney Babbidge - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 14%

Phil Burns - LIVIN' FOR DRAG - Bangor Arts Exchange 12%

Bob Gauthier - SHREK - Lyric Music Theater 11%

Evan Cuddy - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 10%

Denise Calkins - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 7%

Kari Stowe & Logan Bard - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 7%

Logan Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 3%

Logan Bard & Kari Stowe - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bob Gauthier - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 26%

Phil Burns - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 20%

Jarred Lee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 14%

Ben McNaboe - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 12%

Nick WIlliams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Ben McNaboe - SOUND OF MUSIC - MSMT 7%

Kevin Stites - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Kristin Stowell - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Larrance Fingerhut - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

David John Madore - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre 2%

Matt Deitchman - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 36%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 9%

THE LIGHTING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 6%

CABARET - Portland Players 6%

REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 5%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 3%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 3%

ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 2%

Best Musical (Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 22%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 22%

KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 20%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 14%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 32%

HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 29%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

SABINA - Portland Stage 13%

PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 7%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Isaac Tardy - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 21%

Derek Kingsley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 11%

Rebecca Rinaldi - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 10%

Adam Normand - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Maya Harrington - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 7%

Danny Gay - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 7%

Ricky Brewster - CABARET - Portland Players 6%

Taylor Gervais - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 5%

Scotty Venable - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Jane Mitchell - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Samantha Melquist - PERCY JACKSON: THE LIGHTING THIEF - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Samantha Melquist - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Karen Lipovsky - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Jacob Southerland - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 2%

Brandon Clarke - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kari Stowe - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 1%

Gabi Pizzo - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 1%

Lyn Govoni - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 1%

Brandon Clarke - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 1%

Greg Wiers - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 1%

Phoenix Morton - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 0%

Michelle Schmitt - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 0%

Jacob Junkins - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 0%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jaden Dominique - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine Stete Music Theatre 25%

Brianne Beck - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre 14%

Nathan Lapointe - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 14%

Mason Hawkes - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 14%

Matt Farcher - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre 11%

Sara Gettelfinger - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Stephanie Machado - SABINA - Portland Stage 6%

Dan DeLuca - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Akron Watson - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Matt Magnusson - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Philip Stoddard - SABINA - Portland Stage 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Peter Salsbury - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 21%

Angela Bonacasa - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 18%

Jessica Libby - THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players 14%

Sarah Thurston - THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players 12%

David Heath - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 10%

Mary Meserve - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Quinn Bard - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 8%

Peter Bacon - GREETINGS! - True North Theatre/Ten Bucks Theatre 6%

Amanda Elliott - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 2%

Clayton Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 0%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Michael Dix Thomas - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 30%

Jenny Hart - HOCKY MOM - Penobscot Theatre 26%

Ray Soeun - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Theater at Monmouth 16%

Jamie Saunders - AMPHITRYON - Theater at Monmouth 13%

Nicole Orabona - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 8%

Carter Scott Horton - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Daniel Skinner - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Brandon Fox - WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 2%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE MOORS - True North Theatre 25%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 23%

ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 20%

THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players 20%

ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 12%

Best Play (Professional)

EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 33%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theater at Monmouth 32%

CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 17%

MAYTAG VIRIGN - Penobscot Theatre Company 9%

WORLD BUILDERS - Opera House Arts 5%

PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Caron - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 21%

Chad Lefebvre - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 17%

Josie French - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 14%

Chez Cherry - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 9%

C.J. Payne - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 7%

Michael Donovan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 7%

Tim Baker - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players 6%

Karl Carrigan - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 6%

Donald Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jacob Coombs - GREAT EXPECTATIONS - Lakewood Theater 2%

Jacob Coombs - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Lakewood Theater 1%

Jacob Coombs - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Daniel Bilodeau - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 22%

Tricia A Hobbs - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 18%

Robert Andrew Kovach - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 15%

German Cardenas Alaminos - AMPHITRYON - Theater at Monmouth 8%

Michael Schweikhardt - SOUND OF MUSIC - MSMT 8%

Andy Walmsley - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Anita Stewart - SABINA - Portland Stage 5%

Derek McLane - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Lex Liang - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Sean McClelland - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Chez Cherry - BECOMING DR RUTH - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Riw Rikkulchon - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Wilson Chin/Riw Rakkulchon - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Chez Cherry - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Penobscot Theatre Company 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Todd Hutchisen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 23%

Christopher Duff - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 19%

Sam Rinaldi - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 19%

Cory Macgowan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 12%

Jason Wilkes - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 6%

Cory Macgowan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Todd Hutchisen - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 5%

Kari Stowe - GODSPELL - STC 3%

Jason Wilkes - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jason Wilkes - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Some Theatre Company 1%

Jason Wilkes - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sam Rapaport - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 25%

Rew Tippin - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 23%

Shannon Slaton - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT 19%

Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

Neil E Graham - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 14%

Simon Marland - LYSISTRATA - Theater at Monmouth 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Lily Webb - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 22%

Joanna Clarke - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 12%

Schuyler White - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater 11%

Jeralyn Shattuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 9%

Sarah Thurston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players 8%

Kathryn Ross - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Monmouth Community players 7%

Lou Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Justinen Weisinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Kathryn Ross - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Schuyler White - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Kari Stowe - ROCKY HORROR - STC 2%

Emma Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Angela Libby - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Logan Bard - ROCKY HORROR - Some Theatre Company 2%

Chelsea Martel - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

Gary Dorman - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 2%

Kate Kenworthy - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lakewood Theater 1%

Logan Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - STC 1%

Logan Bard - GODSPELL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Quinn Bard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - STC 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Brie Roche - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater 28%

Tenneh Silah - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theater at Monmouth 17%

Stephanie Erb - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company 16%

Tavia Rivee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 12%

Angie Schworer - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Beth Kirkpatrick - SOUND OF MUSIC - Maine State Music Theatre 6%

Kelvin Roston - THE COLORPURPLE - MSMT 6%

Joshua Castile - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Klea Blackhurst - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Ethan Rogers - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Napoleon Douglas - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Paul Herard - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 15%

Ben Layman - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 15%

Dana Bushee - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 13%

Jeff Cabral - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater 9%

Kelly Mosher - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 8%

Nate Stephenson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Schuyler White - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 8%

Ethan Wrighr - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House 6%

Mara Monaghan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Emily Grotz - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 4%

Holly Costar - THE MOORS - True North Theatre 4%

Jakob Sutton - ANYTHING TO DECLARE? - Lakewood Theater 2%

Allison McCann - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 1%

Rachel Lotstein - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Becky Ho - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth 41%

Jenny Hart - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company 17%

Amber Baldwin - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Theater at Monmouth 15%

Allen Adams - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 12%

Michelle Weatherbee - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%

Maira Vandiver - PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Becca Maniar - PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 1%

Henry Birdsall - PLAYING MERCURY - ISLE Theater Company 0%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House 30%

Biddeford City Theater 16%

Monmouth Community Players 16%

Portland Players 11%

True North Theatre 10%

Lyric Music Theater 8%

Some Theatre Company 5%

Lakewood Theater 4%

Husson University Theatre 1%

StageEast 0

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Maine State Music Theatre 56%

Theater at Monmouth 40%

ISLE Theater Company 3%