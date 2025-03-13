Drama Club Camp Reveals Lineup of Writer Residencies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Drama Club Camp Writer Residencies will take place this summer in Mount Vernon, Maine. The 31 new musicals that will be developed and their 60 writers have been announced.

This year's writers will include Amara Brady and Xander Browne, Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Gaurav Mishra, Kim Kilby, Luke McLemore, and S. Todd Townsend, Sam Salmond and Jeremy King, Josh Ben-Ami, Morgan Smart, Alex Higgin-Houser and Daniel Gibson, Jason Huza and Nicola Vasquez, Jessie Field and James Martinez Salem, Dani Koenig and Raiya Rofsky, Kelly Dupuis and Scott Murphy, Gonzalo Valencia and Michael Campbell, Sylvana Joyce, Patricia Cotter, and Stephanie Salzman, Caroline Game and Matthew Nessida, Brandon Filette and Joely Zuker, Rebecca Burkhardt and Cynthia Goatley, Rebbekah Vega-Romero and Kim McClay, Lauren Kahane and Danny Ursetti, Jake Landau, Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, and Sara Gottlieb, Harrison Lewis and Emielyn Das, Michael Wartofsky and David Davila, abs wilson and James Powers, Brady Walsh and Hannah Corneau, Stephen M. Barnett and Shannon Morrison, Dylan MarcAurele, Ben Fish and Beto Gonzalez, Spicer Carr and Mika Kauffman, Christopher Inniss and Charles Inniss, David Kornfeld and Kyle Segar, and Michelle Rocqet.

About Drama Club Camp

Drama Club Camp is a place to build your show and your community. Nestled in rural Maine on more than 60 acres of lakefront beauty, Drama Club Camp is a creative oasis for progressive and transgressive theater makers, situated just four hours from New York City.

Multidisciplinary writers, composers, directors, and creators attend highly collaborative invite-only residencies with time dedicated to writing, listening, and feedback. Part-summer camp, part-production company, Drama Club Camp exists to propagate a legacy of new musical theater experiences for audiences of the 21st-century and beyond.

Drama Club Camp is a free, invite-only residency for collaborative musical theater creation. When you attend, you become a camper and join us in our commitment to progressive theater that reflects the full spectrum of the human experience. You also commit to constructive, kind, and respectful human interaction at all times while at Camp.

The spirit of Camp is casual — you are guests in our (very large) home. We share space, doors don’t lock, and we spend time together. Think of it as a seven-day dinner party with day-long breaks where you go and write, then come back and share what you’d like folx to hear after the next night’s dinner.

