Cirque du Soleil Will Bring CORTEO to Portland in 2024

Corteo will be presented at the Cross Insurance Arena for 5 shows only from June 20 – 23, 2024. 

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North  America and heading to Portland, ME, set to charm audiences once again. This unique production, directed by Daniele  Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10  million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents. Corteo will be presented at the Cross Insurance Arena for 5 shows only from June 20 – 23, 2024. 

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings  together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world  of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. 

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels.  Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of  imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate  the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless  celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the  other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. An  atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the  central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.  

TICKET INFORMATION 

Tickets for Corteo in Portland, ME are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today at 10am. For free subscription, visit Click Here.  

General on-sale starts on December 11, 2023 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo 


