Chiseled Men's Singing String Quartet At The Gracie Theatre Is Well-Strung

Well-Strung, the singing string quartet, is warming up the winter at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with their unique blend of musical genres, creative compilations, and skillful instrumentation.

"This outstanding vocal and string group brings incredible talent and a ton of fun to every show," said Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre. "I was charmed by their wit, impressed with their vocal talents, blown away by their incredible arrangements!"

Well-Strung, a New York City based string quartet, derives their unique blend of vocals and strings by fusing classical music with the pop music of today. Members Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Chris Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola) spend their time making new music and touring internationally. Producer Mark Cortale and Chris Marchant conceived the group.

Since making its debut in Provincetown, Massachusetts during the summer of 2012, the string quartet Well-Strung has played in cities across America, toured internationally and performed in front of former President Barack Obama.

Well-Strung's first album, "POPssical," features contemporary hits played with a classical twist. "My favorite thing about our sound is that we highlight the importance of what's happening now along with the musical traditions that form the foundation of today's contemporary music," said Marchant. "Classical music forms the building blocks of modern-day pop music. I hope that after seeing our show, people will gain a greater appreciation for both classical and contemporary music."

Despite the group's classical training, a Well-Strung show is ultimately better suited for fans of musical comedy than those who'd seek out a chamber ensemble at Carnegie Hall. That doesn't bother the members of the quartet.

"This is the first time I've been able to play music as entertainment," said Wadleigh, who had been pursuing a career in musical academia prior to joining the group. "Some people have a very serious attitude when it comes to classical music. They feel it's important to protect this art form. Our focus, on the other hand, is just to have fun."

In January 2017, two members of the band experienced a new kind of fame. Christopher Marchant, second violinist and founding member of the group, and violist Trevor Wadleigh, appeared in the 28th season of "The Amazing Race," which premiered January 3, 2017 on CBS. The show features a cast of 11 teams of two competing for a $1 million prize. The teams complete physical and mental challenges while traveling around the world to various destinations revealed to the contestants only after each mission is completed.

"Trevor and I had so much fun," said Merchant. "It was a fun and enjoyable experience for the two of us. They demand a lot of you and ask you to do a lot of very physical things," he said. "It's definitely intense."

Well-Strung: The Singing String Quartet will be performing at the Gracie Theatre on the campus of Husson University on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost between $27.00 and $43.00 and can be purchased by calling the Gracie Theatre box office at 207-941-7888, visiting the theatre's Facebook page, or by going to GracieTheatre.com.

This concert is part of the Gracie Theatre's eighth Bangor Savings Bank season. In addition to support from Bangor Savings Bank for the season, The Gracie also gratefully acknowledges the generous support provided throughout the season by additional show sponsors including Downeast Toyota, Pepsi, the Quirk Auto Group, and The Dead River Company.

Well Strung is just one of the many exciting shows that the Gracie Theatre is bringing to Bangor over the next five months.

This season, the Gracie is offering a "You Pick 4" plan that allows patrons to sculpt their own season package. When a patron selects any four shows, the prices of each ticket are automatically reduced by 20 percent. Patrons who select this plan will be offered individual discounts for some of the other shows in the season and have their choice of seats in our premium section for the plan shows.

This "You Pick 4" discount offer is only available at the Gracie Theatre box office by calling (207) 941-7888, or by stopping by the box office located in the Beardsley Meeting House on the campus of Husson University in Bangor. Single show tickets are also available at their regular price. Ticket prices range from $15-$43, depending on the show, and are available by calling (207) 941-7888 or online at GracieTheatre.com.

Completed in October of 2009, the Gracie is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is considered one of Maine's premier performance venues. In addition, the Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics. For more information, visit GracieTheatre.com.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine, provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is the most affordable private college in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You