Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft Launches After-School Program

The program will run in 8-week courses. The first course starts the week of August 31st.

Do you have a theatrical child? Or one that is into lights, sound,and video? Or both? Or are they the same kid? Time to sign them up for the Center Theatre's first After-School program.

The Theatrical Arts and Technology program is for High School students interested in learning new skills and deepening their appreciation of performing. The course will be taught by Derrick Buschmann, former head of the Foxcroft Academy Theater and Film Department. The department disappeared because of COVID-related budget cuts, but we're thrilled to provide Derrick a platform to continue educating. Some details:

Open to any high school student, homeschoolers welcome!

The program will run in 8-week courses. The first course starts the week of August 31st

There will be 2 sections per course, one meeting on Monday/Tuesday the other on Thursday/Friday to align with Foxcroft Academy's hybrid learning schedule

Class will meet from 3:30pm to 5:30pm at the Center Theatre

We will be following state guidelines for COVID-19 including wearing masks and encouraging proper distance whenever possible. While we may switch to on-line classes if local schools close completely, we will make the decision based on the exposure of class members.

Each 8-week course will conclude with a theatrical performance piece.

Suggested cost for each 8-week course is $100, but tuition will be on a sliding scale.

If you have further questions, please contact Patrick Myers at pmyers@centertheatre.org or call (207)564-8943. To enroll in the afterschool program, follow this link.

Shows View More Maine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You