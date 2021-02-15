CURSED CHILD and A BRONX TALE Cast Members Join Summer Line-Up at Ghostlight Theater Camp

Ghostlight Theater Camp's roster of teaching artists, designers, directors, and choreographers brings years of experience in Broadway and international theater. This year, Ghostlight is very excited to add guest artists to their lineup, allowing campers the opportunity to work closely with artists from outside of the summer's main faculty.

"We knew when we came on board as directors that we wanted to allow our campers the chance to work with outstanding, working theater artists who may not be able to commit to a full summer in Maine, who bring a fresh perspective and point-of-view to our core program," said Christopher Murrah, who along with Lesley Levy is the co-owner and director of Ghostlight. "These first guest artists are close friends of camp, and bring not only their perspective on the business side of theater, but how to maintain joy and creativity while navigating the transition from camper to college student to professional artist. These classes will be more than Q&A's, they will be opportunities for campers to grow as artists."

Workshops that are being developed with the two artists and Ghostlight focus on bringing campers' individuality to the audition and rehearsal room. "Having directed Dave before, I know his sense of playfulness and his willingness to try anything in the room are both incredible attributes I would like the campers to see and learn to trust in themselves," Murrah says. "I know that Michelle will be able to offer invaluable guidance and encouragement for campers that is exact and able to be put into action. She will boost their self-confidence and give older campers a fresh way of approaching college and professional auditions." Aravena has her own business, Booked by Michelle, where she works as a coach for young actors, many of whom are now working in television, film, and on stage.

Michelle Aravena's Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale, Rocky, Jersey Boys, and A Chorus Line. Regionally and on tour she has been seen as Evita, Anita in West Side Story, Fantine in Les Miserables, and the world premiere of The First Wives Club.

Dave Register made his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and starred in the Los Angeles production of A View From the Bridge. Regionally, he has performed at Westport Country Playhouse as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet, and in his native Portland, Maine at Portland Stage.

To learn more about Ghostlight artists, the camp experience, and how you or your child can be a part of a summer of theater, joy, and opportunity, visit www.ghostlighttheatercamp.com or email info@ghostlighttheatercamp.com.